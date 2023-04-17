Home » BOJ forecasts a 1.6-1.9% rise in inflation in 2025
BOJ forecasts a 1.6-1.9% rise in inflation in 2025

The Bank of Japan it is considering a projection for consumer prices for fiscal 2025 that calls for a 1.6-1.9% increase, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Market participants are closely watching the new projections for the fiscal year ending March 2026 to understand how BOJ board members are assessing inflation, which will be published in the quarterly report on growth and price forecasts.

This will be the first policy-making meeting under the leadership of new BOJ governor Kazuo Ueda, 71, who took over from Haruhiko Kuroda on April 9.

