Internet addiction: here are the 102 centers where to treat young people (04/17/2023)

The Istituto Superiore di Sanità has published the first geolocated, interactive mapping of territorial resources (which includes both the NHS services and the private social structures) that deal with internet addiction. Here the link.

I’m in Italy 102 centers where to be treated (by adding both the NHS services and the private social structures) through a network made up of 358 professionals, especially psychotherapists (30%), social workers (16%), professional educators (15%) and psychiatrists or neuropsychiatrists (15%). Accessibility to services is free in 88% of casesthrough tickets in 10% of cases and through other accesses in 2% of cases.

The latest update offers an overview of the services that are unevenly present in the area. The greatest concentration is in the regions of Northern Italy (38 Centers in Lombardy alone) which host 65% of the services, followed by the regions of the Center with 27% of the services (12 in the Marche) and by the regions of the South and Islands with 9% of the services (4 in Sardinia) .

There are 3,667 users in charge declared, mainly males (75%), the age group taken in charge most frequently (22.9%) is that included between 15 and 17 years old and the first contact is almost always from the parents.

Among the diagnostic tools, 96% of the services use the clinical interview, 58% the standardized test and 51% the personality scales. The treatment paths offered are mainly characterized by an integrated multimodal approach which sees the intervention of psychological support for the patient (93%) as the most proposed intervention, followed by individual psychotherapy (91%) and the intervention of psychological support for family (82%), individual psychoeducational intervention (73%) and family psychotherapy (68%).

Most of the territorial resources, 91%, are able to answer the question relating to the treatment of other behavioral addictions, in particular gamble (69%) e compulsive shopping (20%) e sex addiction (20%). 72% of the centers also take care of users for addictions to legal substances (above all alcohol and nicotine, respectively 86% and 46%) and 69% for addictions to illegal substances. Among the latter, 65% for abuse of cannabinoids and cocaine.

Opening photo, Leon Seibert by Unsplash