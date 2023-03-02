Why the RAI cut to Bonaccini’s lie on the eyebrows? beraking latest news confirms a Hyenas that the original video has been cut. We of Business we made you feel the original. WATCH THE VIDEO

Does RAI systematically manipulate the news? Cut the lies of Italian leaders? If you make a cut on an aesthetic issue, like Bonaccini’s eyebrows, what do you do on far more relevant and serious facts? Is it called RAI or RAI Tocchino? Where has RAI’s credibility gone?

The program Mediaset Hyenas yesterday evening (Tuesday 28 February) he broadcast a service where he asked Stefano Bonaccini about the RAI cut, made in Door to doorto cover up his lie about the redone eyebrows.

Bonaccini has just lost the Pd primaries against Elly Schlein but the real case is the RAI cut on his lie.

Because his “No!” in the broadcast, in response to Maria Latella’s question that she asked if they had been redone, was it cut?

After “a man-marking” Filippo Roma and Marco Occhipinti of the program Mediaset Le Iene they got the answer from Bonaccini himself.

The background: Bonaccini’s lie cut by RAI

Stefano Bonaccini goes to Door to door last February 22 and when asked by journalist Maria Latella he says he hasn’t retouched his eyebrows. The original video, however, is cut by RAI. Bonaccini’s “No” is replaced with a more prosaic one: “I would like to be judged for what I do every day”. The “No” disappears. There is a cut of at least 15 seconds, where the leader of the Democratic Party tells the lie.

The lie is so blatant that a Hyenas Bonaccini admits to having redone them. At that point Rome’s Mediaset he asks if his little hand is in the RAI cut: “But it was an initiative by Door to door or did you ask for it?”

Bonaccini falls from the clouds and reacts: “Are you joking?”

There would have been no cuts in RAI, according to the Pd leader and he invites Rome to ask Bruno Vespa, host of the show directly. Rome makes Bonaccini hear the audio twice, who is not convinced. Will the Pd leader have hearing problems? Rome tries to get an answer by calling the anchorman of the battleship RAI on the telephone, but Vespa is silent. Rome replays both the original audio cut from the Vespa broadcast and sent from Business that the voice of Mara Montanari of beraking latest news. The news agency reporter received the original audio from Door to door before the airing, he transcribed it and Bonaccini’s “No” is evident.

On the case, a question from parliamentarian Gianluca Vinci (FdI) is pending before the Minister of Enterprise, the entity that controls RAI, to stop the manipulations in RAI and restore the real footage of Door to door. The former RAI director Carlo Freccero ad Business: “Vespa did it to launch its new programme. Excellent launch, it has become a catchphrase, eyebrows yes, eyebrows no!”.

And so after Striscia La Notizia, Libero, Dagospia, Il Giornale, A Day as a Sheep, Il Messaggero, Porta a Porta, Fratelli di Crozzathe case raised by Affari also ends at Hyenas

Filippo Roma concludes the episode by commenting: “Once they said ‘Adda venì Baffone! We’ll say ‘Adda venì Ciglione!’”

