Emotions are at home a Michelle Impossible & Friends and once again the hostess gave the Canale 5 audience unforgettable moments. After a short video message in memory of Maurizio Costanzo, who recently passed away at the age of 84, the second episode of the show was opened by the three young singers of The flight, international stars who carry the flag of Italian music high in the world: three incredible voices, three artists so different from each other but united by a deep friendship. There was no shortage of performances but, above all, the one by Ignazio Boschetto stood out, who ventured into a creepy tribute to Mia Martini.

Ignazio Boschetto of Il Volo pays homage to the great Mia Martini

When there is talent, it is inevitable to be enchanted by it and that absorbed look that we saw on Michelle Hunziker’s face, during the second episode of her show, in the presence of Il Volo was that of all of us. Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto they have never lost their authenticitya feature that the landlady wanted to celebrate in front of the rich Canale 5 audience: by now the singers of Il Volo are acclaimed international stars, yet their way of “punching each other” and exchanging a few friendly jokes restores the dimension of three real guys next door.

Young yes, but also with a big heart. There was no shortage of performances by the three golden voices of Italian music, but Ignazio Boschetto’s solo one really touched the heart. Because if his project to bring prestige to the great Italian women artists is commendable in itself, his interpretation of At least you in the universe of the unforgettable Mia Martini made the strings of the soul vibrate.

After the (very right) ovation of the audience present in the studio, it was also the turn of his traveling companions to perform. Piero Barone in And the stars were shining from the Tosca by Puccini, Gianluca Ginoble in the romantic Can’t help falling in love by Elvis Presley. Three different styles but a single, great emotion.

Il Volo to “Michelle Impossible & Friends”, the emotion of Hunziker

Michelle Hunziker hit the mark by hosting Il Volo which, before the grand finale with their very famous Great love (song with which they won the Sanremo Festival in 2015), they performed in a duet with the presenter. Since the sincere and face-to-face chat on the studio staircase, in which the three artists have laid bare their being and their fragility, without hiding fragility and difficult moments (“There are times when you want to get away, you want not to see them, go out with others. It’s part of being a group,” Boschetto said), up to the last note.

Sweet Michelle was unable to hold back the emotion for the words that Ignazio Boschetto finally wanted to address to her on behalf of the group: “Thank you, because you are one of the few people who makes us feel really good, makes us feel spontaneous and makes us feel at home. Thank you because you are a wonderful person. Obviously they don’t know you at home like maybe we did. Really, you’re a wonderful person.”