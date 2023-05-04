Home » Bonus 380 euros for incoming shopping: who earns it and how to request it
Business

Bonus 380 euros for incoming shopping: who earns it and how to request it

by admin
Bonus 380 euros for incoming shopping: who earns it and how to request it

Bonus 380 euros, the incentive includes a PostePay prepaid card for the purchase of basic necessities. The question is automatic

Given the high cost of living due to the rise in inflation which weakens the purchasing power of Italians, even shopping can become a problem. In this regard, the government has a new one in the pipeline bonus 380 euro to support families with what is termed a Shopping savings card, linked to specific goods that can be purchased. The bonus 380 euro it is added to other incentives such as the transport bonus or the one for glasses.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  EU-Kenya Business Forum: President Ruto, "the future lies in green growth"

You may also like

Bosch & ZF supply China’s car manufacturers, German...

Trenitalia and Rfi leaders, a new Meloni-Salvini tug...

Resolution 27 of 03/04/2023 – Integration of resolution...

This is how bosses master the balance between...

Corporate intelligence, 36Brains lancia Legal Technologies

Unconditional basic income: That’s how expensive the financing...

Benin: a maggio l’Africa Cities Lab Summit a...

Scholz wants to include the African Union in...

Hong Kong dollar interbank interest rate continues to...

“A New Fiscal Pact for Italy”. Meloni’s message...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy