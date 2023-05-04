Bonus 380 euros for incoming shopping: who earns it and how to request it

Bonus 380 euros, the incentive includes a PostePay prepaid card for the purchase of basic necessities. The question is automatic

Given the high cost of living due to the rise in inflation which weakens the purchasing power of Italians, even shopping can become a problem. In this regard, the government has a new one in the pipeline bonus 380 euro to support families with what is termed a Shopping savings card, linked to specific goods that can be purchased. The bonus 380 euro it is added to other incentives such as the transport bonus or the one for glasses.

Subscribe to the newsletter

