Listen to the audio version of the article

The alliance between Bper and Gardant for the management of non-performing loans is born. The Modenese bank has in fact signed an agreement with the company active in the servicing of non-performing loans for the establishment of a partnership for the recovery of loans originating from the banking group. At the same time, the bank will sell some non-performing portfolios – up to a value of 2.5 billion euros – to Amco and to some companies controlled by Elliott funds, a shareholder of Gardant itself.

The strategic partnership…