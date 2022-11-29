Home Business Bper and Gardant, via the alliance for the management of non-performing loans
Business

Bper and Gardant, via the alliance for the management of non-performing loans

by admin
Bper and Gardant, via the alliance for the management of non-performing loans

The alliance between Bper and Gardant for the management of non-performing loans is born. The Modenese bank has in fact signed an agreement with the company active in the servicing of non-performing loans for the establishment of a partnership for the recovery of loans originating from the banking group. At the same time, the bank will sell some non-performing portfolios – up to a value of 2.5 billion euros – to Amco and to some companies controlled by Elliott funds, a shareholder of Gardant itself.

The strategic partnership…

See also  Ministry of Finance: Vigorously develop new energy vehicles and reasonably grasp the strength of subsidy decline-Sina Auto

You may also like

The historic brand logo belongs to the VéGé...

Cash Collect to take advantage of rising interest...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 11.29.2022

Weak support on the cost side is expected...

Hong Kong stock market rally, soars over +4%...

The overall consumption has no bright spots and...

Fed rates, the hawk Bullard speaks: the markets...

Exterior/Interior and more redesigned! Tesla develops new Model...

Alfonsino: Signs agreement with Euroesse supermarket and strengthens...

Downstream demand as a whole is still weak,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy