Briatore: “Calenda, what an advertisement for Twiga. He is the best marketing director”

Briatore teased the leader of Action: “Calenda is the best marketing director, with the controversy he put Twiga at the center of the summer”

He made fun of Braitore in Calenda. The entrepreneur and owner of the Giraffethe by now famous and prestigious disco in Forte dei Marmi, responds with a serene tone to the controversies surrounding the politicians of Italy alive who spend the summer holidays in his luxury bathing establishment.

“I thought I had three good communication and marketing directors”, he attacks, “but now I understand that the best one is Charles Calenda”, purses Briatore. “He put the Giraffe at the center of the Italian summer”, he declared in an interview with Corriere della Sera. And he continues: “The dinners? All promotion. And of course, in a democracy, it can’t be a politician who says who you have to eat with.” Then, a new jab at number one by Action: “I believe that talking about opportunities from the pulpits of Capalbio is not the best of credibility”.

But that is not all. The entrepreneur invites “the marketing director to come as well calendar, so he sees that we are certainly cooler than those who go to Capalbio”. And he continues: “Because it’s deadly boring there, people dance here, have fun. Those of Capalbio go dancing secretly in Montecarlo and al Giraffe”.

