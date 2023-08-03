Udinese – 24h waiting, see you tomorrow for the official announcements / The day

Today is the classic day that passes quickly and unscathed. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team is filing out the last details

24 hours of flat calm in the Udinese house. After last night’s meeting between the black and white management and the black and blue one to finalize the last details dell’affare Samardzic/Fabbian. The company is keeping a low profile pending the official and all the necessary medical examinations. In these days the Serbian footballer has even decided to train on the sidelines in order to avoid injuries that could blow everything up in the final rush. Lazar has a great desire to get involved even in a big one of our football and in fact he can’t wait to be able to start his adventure with the Milan club. At the same time we must also look at the reverse of the medal (in this case positive) for Udinese. Giovanni Fabian it might just be the perfect replacement.

The Italian midfielder as opposed to the Serbian is eager to prove himself in the top flight of Italian football. For him today the important thing is put in the legs several minutes of play and surely the decision to move to Udinese will help him in his intention. We’re still talking about a footballer who made Reggina fans fall in love with his plays last year. Now the long-awaited leap in quality could arrive and which will allow you to put yourself to the test.

Not only the Samardzic affair is holding court in these hours, given that another official announcement should arrive tomorrow. In this case it is a sale and we are talking about Nicholas Cocetta. The central defender who grew up in the Juventus youth team is ready for a permanent transfer to Turris. However, Udinese has reserved a large margin on future resale and in this way will be able to afford the purchase of the Italian player in the near future. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the next meeting. The Old Lady is left without the octopus <<

