West Nile, cases in Italy go from 6 to 25

The confirmed cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) infection in humans in Italy have risen to 25 since the beginning of May. They were 6 in the previous one bulletin of 27 July, which also reported a death in Lombardy. There are 34 provinces with proven circulation of WNV belonging to 7 regions: Piedmont, Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia. These are some of the data from the bulletin updated today by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS).

One in 5 cases in neuroinvasive form

Among the 25 cases reported, 5 occurred in the neuroinvasive form (4 in Piedmont, 4 in Lombardy, 7 in Emilia Romagna), 6 cases were identified in blood donors (1 in Piedmont, 4 in Lombardy, 1 in Emilia Romagna ), 4 cases of fever (3 in Lombardy, 1 in Veneto), details the ISS, recalling that the first case of the season of WNV infection in humans was reported from Emilia Romagna in the month of July in the province of Parma. In the same period, 1 case of Usutu virus was reported in Piedmont (Novara).

This year – the institute recalls in the bulletin – the season of transmission of diseases transmitted by insects had an early start in Italy. The circulation of the West Nile virus, in fact, was in fact confirmed by the presence of the virus in pools of mosquitoes and in birdlife in the country as early as May 2023. Prevention measures on transfusions and transplants were consequently activated early in the affected areas . The ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, has also recently launched an alert on invasive mosquitoes and the resulting health risks.

