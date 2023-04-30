Brother and sister fall in love and have two children: “We want to get married”

After nine years together and two children, they are now thinking about marriage. It is the story of a brother and sister, Daniel and Ana, that against all conventions and rules they fell in love: “We love each other and this is what must prevail”. “My mother told me that my father had abandoned us to start another family and that he had had another son”; but Ana could not imagine that this brother would end up being her partner. And the father of her two children.

At the time of the meeting, Ana said in an interview, she did not know her name or age, the only thing she suspected was that a blood relative of hers lived in Granollers (Barcelona), her hometown. “I was always curious to meet him, especially if one day I met him on the street or somewhere.” So Ana decided to look for Daniel on Facebook. “We were having a drink and when we went out on the terrace he kissed me. I was shocked. We separated immediately and laughed. After a while he took my hand and separated me from the others, I thought he wanted to talk. But he he kissed again and I didn’t pull away from it,” Ana recalls.

The couple tried to separate on two occasions but needed to be together after three or four days away. “We were hurting ourselves and we weren’t causing anyone pain.” Thus, Daniel and Ana tried to accept their peculiar situation before making it public.

