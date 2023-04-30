Brother and sister fall in love and have two children: “We want to get married”

8
Love story between brother and sister: after the children the marriage? But the road may not be that easy
After nine years together and two children, they are now thinking about marriage. It is the story of a brother and sister, Daniel and Ana, that against all conventions and rules they fell in love: “We love each other and this is what must prevail”. “My mother told me that my father had abandoned us to start another family and that he had had another son”; but Ana could not imagine that this brother would end up being her partner. And the father of her two children.