Nataša Šavija topless video | Entertainment

Starlet Nataša Šavija recorded a cheeky video in her new house in Novi Sad.

Source: Antonio Ahel/ATAImage

In the video that appeared on her story, Shavia looks into the camera and sings Sara Jo’s song “bruji, bruji bazarija”, until at one point, in the reflection of the window behind her, we see that the starlet is topless.

Nataša herself noticed what was visible in the window, so at one point she zoomed in on her butt in pink panties.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!