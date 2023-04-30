Football: Toulouse wins the French Cup ahead of Macron – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA-AFP) – ROME, APRIL 29 – Toulouse won the French Cup by beating reigning champions Nantes 5-1 tonight at the Stade de France.



Toulouse thus won the second French Cup in its history after the one won in 1957. The game was already over in the first half with Toulouse ahead 4-0 after braces from Logan Costa (4th, 10th) and Thijs Dallinga (23rd, 31st). Nantes scored from the penalty spot through Ludovic Blas (75′), then Toulouse’s Moroccan international Zakaria Aboukhlal closed the score in the 79th minute. Also attending the match was French President Emmanuel Macron, who greeted the players as they left the changing rooms at the start of the match. (ANSA-AFP).

