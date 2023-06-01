Home » “Brother Ma”: Elon Musk is received like a king in China
by admin
Elon Musk is currently on his first trip to China in three years.
Aly Song/Reuters

Elon Musk will receive a royal reception in China.

Musk was showered with praise during a surprise visit to the country, Reuters reports.

His trip has caused a storm on social media as people are eager to recommend places he should visit.

Elon Musk received a five-star welcome during his surprise visit to China. The nation heaped praise on the billionaire and held him in the same regard as the business tycoon Jack Ma.

Reuters reported that Musk arrived in Beijing on a private jet on Tuesday. It was the first trip of the Tesla and Twitterbosses to China for three years, making his visit a high-profile affair. Musk’s views on E-Autos and artificial intelligence are of particular interest.

Since his arrival, Musk has been referred to as “Brother Ma” and greeted by senior ministers from the Chinese government’s ministries of foreign affairs, trade and industry. Reuters reported this in a separate article on Wednesday. Social media users dubbed him a “global idol”.

At the bottom of autonomous driving: A study reveals the truth about Musk’s full-bodied promises

On Weibo, people have also given Musk recommendations for what to eat while he’s in China should try. A viral poll with more than 13,000 votes viewed by Business Insider lists dishes like Peking duck, street snack tang hulu, and mung bean dish douzhi as options.

16-course meal with battery entrepreneur Zeng Yuqun

Posts Social media viewed by Business Insider also shows Musk’s menu being adjusted at a Beijing restaurant. On it is a picture of Tesla-Logos with two dark horses accompanied by a Chinese phrase which translates to “the horse that leaps before the pack”.

Reuters reports that the evening included a 16-course meal, which he shared with battery manager and CATL CEO Zeng Yuqun at Man Fu Yan restaurant.

Battery billionaire Zeng Yuqun is Tesla’s key figure for cheap batteries – he could also supply Grünheide

The praise for Musk in China stands in stark contrast to the polarized reactions the billionaire has faced in the West in recent months. Especially since his ownership and management of Twitter has drawn both criticism and praise from the app’s users.

Visit at rock-bottom in China-US relations

Musk’s China visit also comes at a low point in US-China relations as tensions rise Taiwan and Xi Jinpings Attitudes towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threaten to boil over.

Musk has made China a key part of Tesla’s operations in recent years, seeing it as a major opportunity to sell EVs to Chinese consumers. However sees itself Tesla China is under increased pressure from growing domestic competition, Reuters reports.

Elon Musk's company Neuralink says it wants to heal patients with neurological diseases.
Elon Musk’s company Neuralink is allowed to test computer chips in human brains

The billionaire, who has described himself as a “free speech absolutist,” has yet to comment publicly on his trip to the country. Twitter is blocked in China. Musk did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

This article was translated from English by Steffen Bosse. You can find the original here.

