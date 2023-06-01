“Brother Ma”: Elon Musk is received like a king in China

Elon Musk is currently on his first trip to China in three years. Aly Song/Reuters

Elon Musk will receive a royal reception in China. Musk was showered with praise during a surprise visit to the country, Reuters reports. His trip has caused a storm on social media as people are eager to recommend places he should visit.

Elon Musk received a five-star welcome during his surprise visit to China. The nation heaped praise on the billionaire and held him in the same regard as the business tycoon Jack Ma.

Reuters reported that Musk arrived in Beijing on a private jet on Tuesday. It was the first trip of the Tesla and Twitterbosses to China for three years, making his visit a high-profile affair. Musk’s views on E-Autos and artificial intelligence are of particular interest.

Since his arrival, Musk has been referred to as “Brother Ma” and greeted by senior ministers from the Chinese government’s ministries of foreign affairs, trade and industry. Reuters reported this in a separate article on Wednesday. Social media users dubbed him a “global idol”.

On Weibo, people have also given Musk recommendations for what to eat while he’s in China should try. A viral poll with more than 13,000 votes viewed by Business Insider lists dishes like Peking duck, street snack tang hulu, and mung bean dish douzhi as options.

16-course meal with battery entrepreneur Zeng Yuqun

Posts Social media viewed by Business Insider also shows Musk’s menu being adjusted at a Beijing restaurant. On it is a picture of Tesla-Logos with two dark horses accompanied by a Chinese phrase which translates to “the horse that leaps before the pack”.

Images of what is believed to be the menu for Musk’s dinner in China have been circulating on the Chinese Twitter-like platform Weibo. Foto: Screengrab/Weibo

External content not available

“>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings