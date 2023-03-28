Brt-Bartolini, “earned 100 million a year”. Executives admit everything

The leaders of Brt-Bartolini I am at process for having”earned 100 million a year” (for a ten years) to the Treasury and to have penalized their workers. After denying everything, now i senior executives they changed their defensive strategy and decided to collaborate with justice. Thus collapses – we read in Corriere della Sera – the Maginot line of the top management of the logistics giant from 1.7 billion in turnover, 4,000 workers hired and another 18,000 employed indirectly in the group acquired two years ago by the French post office. And the admissions of managers, in front of the first ones seizures of undue tax savings for 44 million in December 2022 and for 24 million in January 2023, they bring down the veil on the fact that the organizational models anti-illegal actions of Brt-Bartolini “they did not have no efficacy“.

Indeed, – continues the Corriere – “i vertices they were perfectly aware from the inadequacy of the tariffs imposed on suppliers, tariffs certainly not capable of cover costs and from which they derived VAT evasion and gods contributions of labor supply cooperatives. Now it emerges that Brt’s labor lawyer, questioned on 23 February by the prosecutor, explained how Brt in porterage manage all the economic part of the contracts, with the “little owners” paid at least in paycheck and welded with transfer without pay though contributions on the difference. And he reveals that Brt had “given the disposition of change the cooperative every two years and open another one so as not to bring out tax issues that could reverberate on Brt”. A real one capolarato of the packages revealed by the judges. Now Brt in a note “confirm you want collaborate with the Search“.

