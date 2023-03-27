Home Business Brunette at Cnel, addressed on Twitter. “A political suicide”. “How disgusting”
Brunette at Cnel, addressed on Twitter. “A political suicide”. “How disgusting”

Brunette at Cnel, addressed on Twitter. “A political suicide”. “How disgusting”

Many comments against the former minister

The people of the network do not like the choice of the Meloni government to appoint former minister Renato Brunetta as president (without salary) of the Cnel.

Eloquent post on Twitter by Enrico Farabollini (with lots of photos)

🛑 Meloni recycles the unworthy! The little man who mocked those who couldn’t go to work in the next few hours will be nominated by the government to the… 👉

Many comments, among which we point out only as an example:

Luciano Setti: This thing is awful. It sounds like a provocation to further further division and social anger. Just this move I did not expect. If you want to prove that power is arrogant, break down an open door. We already know. Maybe some don’t, but many do.

Sissi: How disgusting!

Natale: Think again, the danger is losing consensus from many people who care about this government.

Pietro: From Storti father of the workers’ statute to this unworthy being the state could not fall any lower. SHAME

Josef: I avoid commenting except that he is carrying out the perfect political suicide, even worse than that of the PD. Glad I didn’t vote for it.

See also  Brand and inclusion, disability breaks down marketing barriers

