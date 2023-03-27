Home World Prince Harry meets King Charles: 5 conditions for the coronation
Today, March 27, Harry is back in London (for a lawsuit against the Daily Mail). And there’s no tabloid that doesn’t bet on his clarifying meeting with his father, King Charles III. On the table are the conditions set by the «spare sons» to participate in the coronation on 6 May. But perhaps also not to continue publishing books that tarnish the Crown (the material, everyone knows, would exist).

Between today and tomorrow, however, Harry should make a trip to Buckingham Palace to decide vis-a-vis with his father Carlo how the Sussexes will participate in the most important day of the monarchy.

Archie and Lilibeth must be present
Harry and Meghan would like their children, princes Archie and Lilibet, to be invited to the coronation along with their cousins ​​George, Charlotte and Louis. The Royal Palace would not have included their names in the guest list as the two would be “too young”. The Sussexes not only would like the two children to participate in the ceremony, but to have an important role in it.

Stay at Frogmore
Harry and Meghan would also have made two requests regarding their stay in London. The two plan to be able to spend the weekend of the coronation at Frogmore Cottage, or the residence from which King Charles III evicted them, perhaps with the intention of giving it to Prince Andrew. His Majesty has already agreed to lend the house to the dukes. Harry, however, would not be entirely satisfied and would have set another condition: the protection of Scotland Yard. On the subject of security, revoked after the Megxit, the prince has an open dispute with London and the final decision of the High Court on the matter should arrive next April.
On the balcony with the whole family
Following the coronation there will be a procession starting from Westminster Abbey and ending at Buckingham Palace. When the procession reaches the Palace, the king will look out from the balcony to greet the crowd with the rest of the royal family. Harry and Meghan have asked to be included. The couple would like to be on the balcony with the rest of the family knowing that this is the prerogative of the Windsors who work for the Crown. “Harry and Meghan want to be part of that special family moment,” reported OK! magazine.

A private meeting after the ceremony
The couple would also have expressed one last request: a private meeting with King Charles III and Prince William: Harry was very clear, another source told the «Mirror», «and his position has not wavered. He will come if he feels that the atmosphere is not as toxic as it was at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee and her funeral.”

Birthday
May 6 is Archie’s fourth birthday and the Sussexes don’t want to deprive their son of a celebration. They then asked if it was possible, in some way, to incorporate a hint of this anniversary into the event. Or find a way to organize a small family party for the little prince.

