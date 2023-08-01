The president of Panathinaikos, Dimitris Janakopoulos, had an argument with Giorgos Papayanis | Sport

Panathinaikos first man Dimitris Janakopoulos kicked up the dust again.

The giant of Greek and European basketball Panathinaikos is currently, at least on paper, the first favorites to win the Euroleague next season, and Dimitrisu Janakopulosu that is not enough. Although a dream team was formed in Athens, which Ergin Ataman will lead into big fights, the first man of the club likes to have some tensions in addition to that, so he opened a front with the team’s center until now Jorgosom Papajanisom!

The Greek center will wear Fenerbahce’s shirt next season, and Dimitris Janakopoulos considers it a betrayal – according to him, he has always been there for the great center’s family. Papajanis arrived at the club from Peristeri at the age of 16, and after a not too successful episode in the USA, he returned to the club in 2018 and wore the green jersey for the next five years.

“It hurts me, I’ve spent all these years here and no one has ever betrayed me like that. Never, never, never. This is treason! I won’t change my mind because he didn’t have the courage to stand behind his decision. I promised his father that I would take care of him when he was 15 and that will never change. For me, Papajanis is a player, and he allowed others to confuse his mind. He’s a great guy, he has a big heart and it’s no wonder he flourished under Pitino. I hope that one day he will return to Panathinaikos because he belongs here,” Janakopoulos said.

“Coaches make decisions, and the coach wanted him even though we told him that he is an important player here, and he convinced me that Fenerbahçe is not interested in him and that he wants either to go to the NBA or to stay. However… He explained his reasons to me in the message when he was leaving, and I understand when someone is telling the truth and when they are lying, and I wish Jorgos all the best. I said everything I had about Itudis in 2012, and 11 years later the masks fell. Masks always fall, the truth comes out, time spares no one,” explained the owner of Panathinaikos.

