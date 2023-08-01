Quiet Quitting: Now the prejudice against Generation Z is beginning to falter

The Google search engine spits out more than 350 million hits for the term “Quiet Quitting”. If you restrict the search period to the beginning of 2020, the number will decrease. “Quiet quitting”, according to many surveys, market research and press articles over the past three years, has become a mass phenomenon in Germany during the corona pandemic – and is particularly widespread in the working world among the young generations who are already willing to change jobs.

But were the described phenomena possibly overestimated on the labor market? In any case, this is the result of a new – unusually large-scale – study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

