Try the nail trend!

Looking at manicure trends for summer 2023, it’s easy to see that citrus themes are a major source of inspiration for nail artists. Have you heard of Limoncello Spritz Nails? This is the new, refreshing nail trend for summer 2023!

The ladies show their enthusiasm for the sweet treats of summer by sporting nails with yellow colors and other designs inspired by the popular fruit. For your next refreshing summer manicure, give your nails some lemon spritz. Discover cool ideas for your new manicure here!

Limoncello Spritz Nails – current nail trend

The trend towards citrus nails has translated into many unique variants. Many celebs have already tried the look and are sporting a beautiful yellow color on their nails right now.

You can take your manicure to the next level and create a cool nail design. A quick search on Instagram for “Lemon Nails” reveals that there is more than one technique to create this style. Nail artists can paint on whole lemons or add slices that only show on the tips of the nails. Leaves of green color can be added for emphasis.

You can also buy lemon nail stickers and paint over them with clear coat for a quick and easy lemon peel manicure at home. Find the perfect citrus look by letting your mind wander among the trees.

The lemon yellow polish looks great on nails of any length and shape! You can also experiment with a floral pattern.

Choose the popular nail polish color

Many women choose the new, summery, light nail polish tone: Limoncello – a light lemon yellow. With celebrities like Lena Gercke, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Bieber already sporting this style, it’s certain that the nail trend will remain popular throughout the summer. It’s hard to miss that Lena Gercke has been wearing Limoncello Spritz Nails on Instagram for weeks. Of course they’re popular, because nothing says ‘summer’ quite like a chilled limoncello spritz and an easygoing attitude.

Shellac, gel or the brand new biab are all great ways to keep your manicure in place this summer like Lena Gercke did. These manicures won’t flake or peel for weeks. So you can be sure that the most beautiful nail trend of the summer looks great for longer.

Patterns to match lemon colored nails

Lemon nail art is a great way to show your zest for life and different patterns go well with this theme.

Polka Dots

Dots, whether small and delicate or big and bold, will instantly add a playful touch to your limoncello nails.

Lemon sprigs are a real eye-catcher

These exquisite, floral designs with blossoming lemon branches or lemon blossoms are just bursting with life and joie de vivre. They make your manicure look more creative while giving you a sophisticated and feminine look.

Sliced ​​citrus fruits as a nail design

Cute and colorful citrus fruits are the focus of these nail art patterns. They give the design a touch of fresh air.

Matte Limoncello Spritz Nails

You can instantly jazz up your manicure and try a chic matte citrus color. It goes with many items of clothing and shines like the sun. To complete the look, try an almond shaped nail shape or stiletto nails.

Glitter nail design for summer 2023

Glitter nails and citrus yellow color? Why not! In the summer, you can always wear a lighter manicure. A nail design like this creates a distinct and mesmerizing depth on the nails.

Modern nail design with lemons as an accent

To match the style, some people have lemons painted on all their nails. However, if you want to keep the lemon look subtle, you can highlight just one nail. Often the nails are painted a solid yellow, with an accent nail on the middle or ring finger.

Stay loose with lemon yellow highlights

If you don’t like the lemon look on your manicure, you can still try Limoncello Spritz Nails with bright yellow tips. French nails with colorful tips are a cool and trendy variant of the classic French tip.

Combination with other summer fruits

Maybe you don’t know which fruity nail design to choose. That’s fine, just take them all. Besides the limoncello nail polish color, also choose another design with fruits like cherries, limes or berries to decorate your nails. Alternatively, you can paint different fruits on each individual nail.

Limoncello color and green combine – ombre nail design

Painting your nails green adds an extra splash of fun to your manicure. Then add some whimsy to the look by using the citrus yellow nail polish color to create an ombre look. The nail design is summery and chic at the same time.

