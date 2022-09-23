Home Business Btp-Bund spreads and elections: possible alternative scenarios to an FdI-Lega-FI government and implications for the markets
Business

Btp-Bund spreads and elections: possible alternative scenarios to an FdI-Lega-FI government and implications for the markets

by admin
Btp-Bund spreads and elections: possible alternative scenarios to an FdI-Lega-FI government and implications for the markets

On Sunday 25 September Italy will be called to the polls and in all likelihood will be elected as the new prime minister Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy, which has always been an opposition party, which raises doubts about her ability to juggle Italian institutions and European.

Like this Kevin Thozet, member of Carmignac’s Investment Committee according to which i financial markets focused on inflation concerns and central bankers’ rush to tighter monetary policies in the face of rapidly increasing chances of recession.

In the short term, both the political and economic context should avoid further volatility on the Italian markets, says the expert.

In detail, in the absence of tail risk, the Italian spread is moving in the range of 200-250 bas pointsAnd. Furthermore, the negative views on the Italian (especially) fixed income markets seem to be fairly shared and have also proved quite challenging to implement, with Italian 10-year bonds yielding more than 4%. In the current scenario, therefore, negative positions on core interest rates (rather than peripheral ones) are a better alternative, to reflect the negative impact of persistent inflation, European Central Bank normalization and front-loading. of interest rate hikes.

However, the current trend in Italian spreads could change in the next six months, as political rhetoric could evolve, in the context of a possible winter rationing, poor economic growth and a closer look by the European Commission. In such a scenario, the credibility of the ECB and the Transmission Protection Instrument could be severely tested.

The elections: alternative scenarios according to Carmignac

Finally, the expert describes the possible alternatives to the tripartite alliance described in the basic scenario which include first of all that the Five Star Movement can obtain a better result than expected, in particular in the South, or the centrist alliance between Calenda and Renzi could reserve surprises, which would put the overall majority at risk. Such a result would likely be accompanied by new volatilitygiven the uncertainty associated with the necessary renegotiation process.

See also  Gubitosi looks beyond telephony: football (Dazn), technology (Olivetti), cybersecurity (Telsy) and cloud (Noovle) to give value to Tim

Another scenario sees alone, the Brothers of Italy and the League who have collected a number of votes that does not require the intervention of Forza Italia to form a coalition. The possibility that two of Italy’s less orthodox political parties form a coalition without a more consolidated party could be viewed negatively by the financial markets. This could also lead to a potential political confrontation between two very direct party leaders, whose priorities and political agendas may be opposed (e.g. on pension reform).

You may also like

Sell ​​off to Wall Street, Dow Jones -400...

WTI oil collapses 6% below $ 80, almost...

Markets reject Liz Truss tax reform, sterling at...

The Cilento bio-district awarded by the EU as...

Can Fangyuan Convertible Bonds be subscribed for? The...

Paramount + arrives on Sky Glass and Sky...

Black Friday for the Ftse Mib, oil stocks...

Should you Download FxPro MT4?

Green certification for the wreck that has become...

Borsa, Milan closes sharply: the Ftse Mib index...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy