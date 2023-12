After days of negotiations, the leaders of the traffic light coalition have reached an agreement on the federal budget for 2024. According to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the SPD, Greens and FDP want to stick to their central goals, but are forced to make cuts and savings after the Federal Constitutional Court’s budget ruling. “We don’t like doing them, of course, but they are necessary so that we can get there with the money we have available,” said Scholz on Wednesday in Berlin.

