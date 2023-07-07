Home » Bundesrat – Bundesrat deals with immigration of skilled workers and other laws
Bundesrat in Berlin Image: AFP

A whole series of laws is on the agenda of the Federal Council shortly before the summer break on Friday (9.30 a.m.). Finally, the Skilled Immigration Act, which is intended to facilitate the immigration of skilled workers and other workers to Germany, will be discussed there. This, like another law on training and further education for domestic employees, is intended to counteract the shortage of skilled workers.

In addition, it is about the law against supply bottlenecks in medicines, the reduction of alternative prison sentences and the new animal husbandry labeling. A two-thirds majority is needed to reintroduce a election election ban for small parties in the European Parliament. The Federal Council is also voting on the ban on aromas in tobacco heaters.

