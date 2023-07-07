Home » Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 07 July 2023 at 00:00
World

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 07 July 2023 at 00:00

by admin
Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 07 July 2023 at 00:00

by weathersicily.it – ​​2 hours ago

Hello friends of weathersicily.it. As usual, we show you today’s data, on Friday 07 July 2023, provided by the radio sounding carried out at Trapani Birgi. The zero point was detected at an altitude of 4901 meters.The temperature detected at 500 hpa is: -8.5 °C at an altitude of 5930 metersThe temperature detected at 850 hpa is…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily Weather: Trapani Birgi Radiosonde on Friday 07 July 2023 at 00:00 appeared 2 hours ago on the online newspaper weathersicily.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Tiziano Ronchi, the professor accused of theft of artifacts, returns to Italy

You may also like

The Rise of Vigilante Violence: Gang Members in...

Drought in Mexico halts hot sauce production

Tour de France, stage 6 – Pogacar returns...

Andreana Čekić on alcohol and driving | Fun

Street Fighter 6 announces the arrival of Rashid

At least five people have been killed in...

Rise in Vigilante Violence: Over 260 Gang Members...

the fight over the capacity to resist –...

from Milan to Naples, timetables and slots –...

Wimbledon, car against elementary school. Police: “It’s not...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy