Business

  • Thanks to turbulence on the markets, BKW took in significantly more last year and earned significantly more.
  • Net profit in 2022 was 75 percent higher than in the previous year.
  • The shareholders of the energy group can look forward to a significantly higher dividend.

The total output rose in 2022 compared to the previous year by 46 percent to 5.20 billion francs, as reported by the Bernese electricity supplier. The bottom line was a profit of 574 million francs after 327 million in 2021.

Shareholders are to receive an ordinary dividend of CHF 2.80 per share, after CHF 2.60 in the previous year. In addition, there is also a one-time anniversary dividend of CHF 1.25 per share.

At the beginning of January, BKW had already announced an operating profit in the region of one billion francs. Specifically, the EBIT reached 1.04 billion after 395 million in the previous year, as it was said.

Trade drives profit

According to BKW, the energy business was decisive for the “excellent” result. The business segment achieved a “record high” operating profit EBIT of 888 million francs. The management of their own power plants, i.e. the corresponding trading business, was very successful. By securing electricity production, the strong price fluctuations were optimally used.

Legend:

According to BKW, trading in energy from its own power plants has been very successful.

Keystone/Peter Klaunzer

In the medium term, BKW will remain on the growth path that it announced before the major upheavals on the energy markets. For the current financial year, it expects an operating profit in the range of CHF 550 to 600 million. After the one-off effects in 2022, this should normalize somewhat again in 2023.

