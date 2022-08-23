Home Business Buyback DiaSorin: between 16-22 August purchased 96,374 treasury shares
Business

Buyback DiaSorin: between 16-22 August purchased 96,374 treasury shares

In relation to the buyback program, DiaSorin purchased 96,374 treasury shares in the period between 16 and 22 August 2022 for a total value of 13,209,534.05 euros, as part of the authorization approved by ‘Shareholders’ meeting last April 29, 2022. Following the purchases announced yesterday, considering the treasury shares already in portfolio, as of August 22, 2022 DiaSorin holds 2,111,457 treasury shares equal to 3.7739% of the share capital.

