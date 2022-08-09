Generali announced that it had purchased approximately 1.3 million treasury shares in the period from 3 to 5 August at the weighted average price of € 14.79, for a total value of € 20,024,536.92. The purchase of own shares follows, according to a note, to what was communicated last August 2 about the start of the buyback program for the purpose of their cancellation, in execution of the resolution of the shareholders’ meeting of last April 29th.

Following the purchases made, as of 5 August 2022 the Trieste insurance group and its subsidiaries hold 7,461,579 treasury shares, equal to 0.47% of the share capital.