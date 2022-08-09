Home World The FBI at Trump’s Florida home, take away boxes of papers. The former president: “An attack on my candidacy”
Donald Trump’s Florida residence, the palatial Mar-a-Lago buen retiro mansion of the former president and his family, was raided by the FBI. It was the tycoon himself who gave the bombshell in a statement to CNN in which he defined the raid as a political attack against his candidacy in the 2024 elections. No confirmation for the moment from the Department of Justice or the Agency. The former president was not in the residence when the feds arrived but he was at Trump Tower in New York, where he usually spends the summer. It is an “exploitation of justice and an attack by radical left-wing democrats who desperately want to prevent me from running for election in 2024”, thundered Trump in the statement in which he revealed the search.

FBI searches Donald Trump’s Florida resort: aerial images over Mar-a-Lago

“These are dark times for our nation: my beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, searched and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. They even broke into my safe! ”He attacked. And again: “After working and collaborating with all the major government agencies this unannounced raid on my residence was neither necessary nor appropriate.” Now it’s time to figure out what the federal agents were looking for. According to three sources who spoke to CNN, the blitz took place as part of the investigation into the 15 boxes of classified documents that Trump allegedly took away from the White House after the end of the former president’s term. A federal crime, which the former president has always denied.

But the search could also have to do with the investigation into the Capitol Hill assault of January 6, 2021 after the circle has tightened around Trump in recent weeks and the Justice Department has begun to investigate his behavior in the days. preceding the revolt.



