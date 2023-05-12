Buying real estate: As a commuter you save up to 60 percent

Commuting can now really pay off, because you can save at least 25 percent when buying real estate in the outskirts of large cities. picture alliance/dpa | Matthias Bein

The 49-euro ticket not only makes local transport cheaper. It also offers new opportunities for homebuyers, one shows Analysis of the real estate portal Immowelt. According to this, commuters can save up to 65 percent when buying real estate if they don’t go looking for an apartment in the middle of the big city, but rather within a 60-minute drive. Especially in the area around Hamburg you can buy much cheaper real estate.

High real estate prices, rising construction costs and extremely high interest rates: For many people in Germany, the dream of owning their own four walls is increasingly becoming a nightmare. Young families in particular can hardly afford to buy a property. But like one Analysis by the real estate portal Immowelt shows there is still hope – thanks to the 49-euro ticket.

The aim of the ticket is to make the use of buses and trains cheaper. But according to the analysis, it also offers new opportunities for the housing market. Because commuters who use the 49-Euro-Ticket driving up to 60 minutes out of the big city can save at least 25 percent when buying a property.

For the analysis, Immowelt determined the purchase prices of existing apartments in 14 major cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants. The experts compared these with the purchase prices in communities that have fewer than 100,000 inhabitants and can be reached within 60 minutes by public transport. All apartments in the comparison were built in the 1990s. They had three rooms with a total size of 75 square meters and were located on the first floor.

Buying real estate in the Hamburg area is most worthwhile

As the analysis by Immowelt shows, commuting is particularly worthwhile in Hamburg. While properties in the city center have an average price of 6404 euros per square meter, the square meter in surrounding communities costs only 3572 euros – 44 percent less. In some communities, such as Bühnsdorf in the Segeberg district, the savings factor is even higher. Apartments there cost an average of 65 percent less than in the Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

In addition to Hamburg, the area around Düsseldorf also has attractive offers for those interested in real estate. Instead of 4779 euros, the square meter of living space in communities within a radius of 60 minutes costs an average of only 2819 euros. This makes them 41 percent cheaper. In the municipality of Kerken on the Lower Rhine, the with the regional express can be reached in 50 minutes, you can even save up to 61 percent. Commuting in the Ruhr area, on the other hand, is less worthwhile. The price differences there are rather small due to the dense population and the proximity to other large cities.

You also save as a commuter in other German metropolises

If you accept an hour’s drive, you can save 39 percent when buying real estate in the Cologne area, for example. The asking prices there are only 3107 euros per square meter instead of the usual 5123 euros in the city centre. However, commuting is also worthwhile in Berlin. While square meter prices in the capital are currently 5150 euros, you can buy real estate in the Brandenburg suburbs of Berlin for 3181 euros per square meter.

According to the evaluation, savings-conscious real estate buyers should also keep an eye on the area around Frankfurt. Because within an hour you pay an average of only 3711 euros for real estate instead of 5934 euros per square meter. However, anyone interested in an apartment within 60 minutes of Munich will have to dig deep into their pockets. Because of the many lakes in the foothills of the Alps, the surrounding area is also comparatively expensive. Nevertheless, in some places in the commuter belt you can get a quarter of the purchase price save, says Immowelt.

Like Business Insider, Immowelt belongs to Axel Springer.