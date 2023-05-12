School failure: whose fault is it? What can we do ?

Khalid Barkaoui

It is clear that the level of our learners is disappointing and worrying. One thing is certain: multidimensional factors come into play to lead to this bitter observation. No need to list them because in the end they are legion. What matters most is the didactic, pedagogical and relational contribution of the teacher to maximize the performance of these students. Instead of entering into a conflict with our supervisor and ordering him to repeat half the class, we must ask ourselves the following question: after a year of hard work and constant effort, what do I have done to improve the level of my students? What strategies had I adopted to refine the quality of my own students’ learning? Did I remain cloistered in my class or did I open up to the experience of my colleagues, to the collective intelligence of the teaching team, to the professionalism of my inspector and the know-how of my director to save the students and help them tirelessly reconnect with academic success?

We can understand the bitter failure of 5% or 10% of our learners because of their socio-economic situation or because of a deficiency or a learning disability that exceeds our capacities and that requires background of a multidisciplinary team to help them overcome their handicaps. Our mission is noble: we must look for other ways and take other steps to leave no one behind. We must knock on all possible doors to reach out to this category of students. When the teacher does his best, no one can incriminate him.

I am referring to the meticulous preparation of lessons, the adaptation of lesson content to the specificities of the class and the heterogeneity of the class-group, the use of the strategy of support and pedagogical remediation, the use optimal use of digital resources, the use of appropriate equipment, positive and benevolent pedagogy, the de-dramatization of error, the diversification of work methods, personalized school support, the establishment of educational clubs and metacognition in learning as well as the use of other processes which have shown their efficiency.

Admittedly, a great deal of work must be carried out vigorously to improve the level of learners in terms of overloading classes, the reduction of programs, the initial and continuous training of teaching staff, the renewal of teaching methods and approaches, on the attractiveness of schools, on equipment and infrastructure to prevent school failure and not to let difficulties snowball.

That said, we must not give up and each year, we are called upon to seek, to innovate, to consult, to open up to other experiences for more efficiency and to build the foundation of a school. qualitative, a school of fairness, equal opportunity and motivation.

