A few days ago, the driving line of sight was informed that,BYD sealOfficially listed, the price range of the new car is 209,800-286,800 yuan.





In terms of appearance,BYD sealThe height is based on BYD e platform 3.0Concept cars——Ocean-XIt is highly similar and completely different from the Longyan design used by BYD’s models currently on sale. Specifically, the front hood of the new car is recessed downward, the two rib lines effectively enhance the sense of strength, and the headlights on both sides are smooth and sharp. At the same time, the front surround of the new car also adopts a three-stage design, which is full of sports.





From the side, it can be observed that the new car adopts the structure of long wheelbase + short front and rear overhangs, which is also very similar to the Ocean-X concept car. In terms of size, the length, width and height of the new car are 4800/1875/1460mm respectively, and the wheelbase reaches 2920mm.





At the rear, the new car adopts through-type taillights. The design of the light groups at both ends is quite delicate, and the through-type light strips also effectively enhance the visual width of the rear of the car. In addition, a diffuser is also equipped under the rear of the new car, which significantly enhances the sense of movement.





In terms of interior, the seal maintains the high-level and luxurious workmanship that BYD brand models have always had. The central control, door panels, seats, etc. use a lot of leather and suede materials, which have an excellent look and feel. In terms of configuration, the new car provides a three-spoke steering wheel, LCD instrumentation, and a rotatable central control large screen.





In terms of power, we learned that the new car will be available in 3 versions. Among them, the standard endurance model is equipped with a rear motor with a maximum power of 150kW, and the cruising range is 550km; the long-range version is equipped with a rear motor with a maximum power of 230kW, and the driving range is 700km; The power is 390kW, the driving range is 650km, and the 0-100km/h acceleration takes only 3.8 seconds.

