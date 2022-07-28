On July 28, 2022 Cainiao Open Week – International Export Logistics Day, Cainiao officially launched Cainiao International Express Express products, and will continue to build global logistics infrastructure and upgrade “end-to-end” contract fulfillment services. On the same day, Cainiao reached in-depth cooperation with 17 public welfare organizations to jointly build an emergency logistics system and provide complete emergency logistics solutions.

Optimizing “end-to-end” fulfillment services

“Whether it is a traditional factory, a trading company, or a new brand going overseas, they are reaching consumers directly through cross-border e-commerce platforms and independent websites, and the development trend of branding is becoming more and more obvious.” Liu, general manager of Cainiao International Export Logistics Department Xin Yang said that cross-border e-commerce enables brands and factories to face overseas consumers, understand consumer usage habits and changes in demand, shorten the cycle of design and production, warehousing and transportation, marketing, user experience and market feedback, and accelerate product turnover. Strengthen supply chain flexibility.

Taking the two popular overseas categories of beauty and clothing as an example, beauty faces many restrictions in the straight hair mode due to the characteristics of the category, and the breakage rate is high, while the overseas warehouse for stocking requires strong validity management capabilities, and clothing can be returned or exchanged. It is difficult and expensive to handle the goods, and the sales volume fluctuates greatly due to festivals, promotions, etc., and the inventory risk should not be underestimated.

Cainiao is a global industrial Internet company driven by customer value. At present, Cainiao has deployed 6 smart logistics hubs around the world, operates more than 3 million square meters of cross-border logistics warehouses, and has more than 240 charter planes for trunk transportation every month. And cooperate with more than 50 ports around the world to establish an intelligent customs clearance system and build a high-quality global logistics network.

Liu Xinyang said that in order to help overseas brands achieve “global logistics, worry-free cross-border”, Cainiao will continue to build global logistics infrastructure, upgrade international logistics “end-to-end” fulfillment services, and provide services including international express delivery and international supply. A full-link logistics solution for chain and international freight, expanding international logistics channels for “domestic goods going to sea” under the epidemic.

Launched international express products

In terms of international express delivery, Cainiao officially launched Cainiao International Express Express products, focusing on six countries in Europe and the United States (UK, Spain, France, Germany and the United States, etc.). United AliExpress continues to optimize products such as 5-day delivery for $10 and 10-day delivery for $5, to comprehensively improve the cross-border experience, such as providing guarantees such as “payment for late”.

In terms of international supply chain, Cainiao’s overseas warehouse business covers more than 30 countries and regions in Asia, Europe and America. There are 14 official overseas warehouses in Europe. The warehouses are located in the country within three days, some cities within the next day, Pan-European within seven days, and the Americas. There are multiple overseas warehouses covering the core areas of the east and west coasts of the United States, and provide services including factory pickup, export customs declaration, international trunk line, import customs clearance and other first-way distribution, “one pallet of goods” multi-mode inventory sharing and local distribution services.

In addition, Cainiao has teamed up with AliExpress to build a preferred warehouse covering 7 places across the country, including Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Shandong, with a total area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters. The preferred warehouse can save more than 20% of logistics costs, and can realize the characteristics of direct delivery of goods, contract performance custody, door-to-door collection, etc., and further optimize the logistics time. Arrived in 3 days.

In terms of international freight, Cainiao provides logistics solutions for air, sea, land and multimodal transportation, and realizes “end-to-end” integrated services, covering door-to-door collection, port allocation, cargo terminal operation, destination country card transfer, etc. In the link, give full play to the advantages of wide-body aircraft, provide performance services for oversized, oversized, overweight and special-shaped cargo, and provide customized board assembly solutions and overall advice on cabin allocation. The new “Must-Go” product launched by Cainiao will solve the problems of sorting and prioritizing goods through digital logistics technology, and realize the express delivery of designated goods.

At the same time, relying on the construction of global logistics infrastructure, such as eHub, overseas warehouses and self-built self-delivery cabinets, Cainiao can provide overseas local logistics services for overseas brands and merchants. At present, Cainiao has set up more than 8,000 self-collection cabinets in France, Poland, Spain and other countries, and the 10th international express distribution center will be officially launched soon.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, Cainiao International’s daily average cross-border parcels exceeded 5 million, and it continued to stand side by side with international logistics giants. Among them, the “5 USD 10-day delivery” logistics product has covered 20 countries, helping more cross-border merchants to “use a cup”. Coffee money is sent to the world.”

Jointly build an emergency logistics system

In the event of an emergency, how to transport relief materials from all over the country to the frontline in a timely, safe and efficient manner, and distribute them to the citizens in need in an orderly manner, is a pain point faced by many non-profit organizations.

On July 28, at the special social responsibility event of the 2022 Cainiao Open Week, 17 non-profit organizations, including China Rural Development Foundation, Shenzhen One Foundation, and Amity Foundation, officially signed cooperation agreements with Cainiao. Next, Cainiao will build an emergency logistics system for these 17 non-profit organizations and provide complete emergency logistics solutions.

In the past, the new crown epidemic has further highlighted the role of logistics in serving the people’s livelihood and the transportation needs of emergency materials. In the first quarter of 2022 alone, Cainiao launched emergency logistics in more than 10 cities including Xi’an, Hong Kong, Tianjin, Shenyang, Shanghai, and Beijing, and delivered more than 30 million emergency supplies and daily necessities.

At present, Cainiao has opened six public welfare disaster preparedness warehouses in North China, Northwest China, Central China, Southwest China, East China and South China, which are used for the storage, disposal and distribution of disaster relief materials, which can timely respond to domestic emergencies and possible earthquakes and floods and other natural disasters.

Next, Cainiao will build an “emergency logistics” online platform to support public welfare organizations in allocating warehousing and distribution materials online and tracking relief materials throughout the chain. In addition, Cainiao will also assist non-profit organizations to open special assistance lines for the elderly and other special groups, and provide diversified “last mile” distribution in emergency environments such as Cainiao direct delivery, Cainiao post, and unmanned vehicle delivery.