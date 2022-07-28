Home Entertainment The classic masterpiece “Lucky Star Boy”, the new animation and new characters will be broadcast in October – Japanese and Korean comics
The classic masterpiece "Lucky Star Boy", the new animation and new characters will be broadcast in October

The classic masterpiece "Lucky Star Boy", the new animation and new characters will be broadcast in October

The new TV animation of Rumiko Takahashi’s classic masterpiece “Lucky Star Boy” will be broadcast in October. On July 28th, the new character seiyuu was officially announced. The ghost star super handsome man Lei Yi will be played by Katsuki Konishi, so stay tuned. “Lucky Star Boy” is the representative work of Japanese cartoonist Rumiko Takahashi, and it is also her first full-length work. The manga was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday from 1978 to 1987, and won the 26th Shogakukan Manga Award and the 18th Nebula Award (1987).

“Lucky Star Boy” is not only the famous work of Takahashi Rumiko, but also a milestone work in the history of Japanese animation. The unrestrained unrestrainedness in the play is amazing. Takahashi not only gradually formed his own signature humorous style in the serialization of Fuxing, but also made a near-leap improvement in the painter’s style.

The new TV animation of “Lucky Star Boy” is a work to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of Shogakukan. It has been determined to include: the protagonist Zhuxingtang will be played by Kamiya Hiroshi, Ram will be played by Uesaka Sumire, Uchida Maya will play Shinobu Miyake, and Miyano Mamoru will play Noodle Sotaro, the story will be broadcast in 4 chapters, so stay tuned.

Lei Yi is a ghost alien of the same family as Ram, and has a marriage contract with Ram, and finally cancels the engagement because Ram can’t stand his character. Although Lei Yi is very handsome, he sometimes becomes the prototype of Niu Hu.

