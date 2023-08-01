Home » Calzedonia, after the fashion blitz in the nautical sector: Cantiere del Pardo acquired
Business

Calzedonia enters the nautical sector with the acquisition of the sector leader Cantiere del Pardo

After fashion the Calzedonia group makes the blitz in the boating. The company, which also controls Intimissimi, Tezenis, Falconeri, Atelier Emè, Antonio Marras, Signorvino, together with the Wise Equity fund, has announced the signing of a binding contract for the acquisition of Cantiere del Pardo, a leading company in the of premium sailing and motor yachts.

In a note, the Calzedonia Group explains: “The meeting with the historical managers Fabio Planamente and Gigi Servidatiwho will maintain a minority stake in the company, the sharing of visions on the future development of the shipyard, together with the opportunity to bring experience in the industrial, organizational and distribution fields favored the decision to conclude the operation”.

