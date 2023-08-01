We must never give up hope, Army Chief

Web Desk: Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir while addressing the Pakistan Minerals Summit has said that our land is full of minerals and it is our social responsibility to play our role in the country’s economy together. The Government of Pakistan has ensured the establishment of SIFC in collaboration with all institutions, the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council brings together all stakeholders on one platform, while the Mineral Summit brings domestic and foreign investors together. Creates new rules of simple business for

Meanwhile, he referred to a verse of Surah Rahman of the Holy Qur’an, in which Allah, the Exalted, has said, ‘And which of the blessings of your Lord will you deny?’

The Army Chief said that persistence is the only way to stay on the path of peace and prosperity, mineral projects are the ladder of people’s development. General Asim Munir also referred to Surah Rahman of the Holy Quran in his address and said that Allah helps those who help themselves.

He further said that there is nothing in this land, it is our social responsibility to play our role in the country’s economy together, we should never lose hope, inviting foreign investors to come to Pakistan. Discover hidden treasures.

The Army Chief said that as a nation, we will all come forward and work hard and God willing, we will give success.

He further said that foreign investors come here with the confidence that there will be quick decisions and their capital will not be lost, there will be economic growth in the country, there will be no hindrance in their mining licensing, foreign investors here have a new opportunity. Bring economic technology, create industries, our people’s knowledge will increase, local people’s problems will be solved, minerals will get development.

On this occasion, Army Chief General Asim Munir also read this poem by Allama Iqbal:

Why is there no storm in your river?

Why is God not your Muslim?

It is futile to doubt God’s destiny

So why is not destiny itself?

