A tender for the digital transition of subjects registered in the Rea — Enterprises

There is time until 13 September 2023 to send the application to participate in the call for tenders Emilia Romagna region dedicated to facilitate the digital transition of individuals and organizations that exercise an economic activity in a form other than that of a business.

The tender was approved with a resolution of the regional council (n. 1183 of 10 July 2023) and has the aim of supporting the implementation of innovative projects aimed at introducing the most modern digital technologies into their management and organizational processes, into their products and services.

I recipient

Individuals, bodies, private organizations registered in the can participate in the tender repertoire of economic and administrative news (Rea) of the Chamber of Commerce competent for the areawho perform a economic activity with legal forms different from those typical of companies. Therefore, they can not submit a grant application businesseswith any legal form, registered in the register of companies.

eligible interventions

Those who through theimplementation of the most modern digital technologies, have the objective of encouraging the adoption of a more efficient and optimized management of internal organizational and decision-making processes and/or the introduction of innovative models for the improvement in the offer of their services and/or products. Finally, for the creation of new services and/or products.

The intensity of the contribution

The contribution is equal 60% of the eligible expenditureincreased by 10 percentage points in the event that one of the priorities envisaged in the tender occurs, while the total grantable amount cannot exceed the maximum amount of 50,000 euros.

