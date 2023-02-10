The fifth edition of the Cocoa Talks, the dialogues on sustainable cocoa, opened on Tuesday in Yaoundé, capital of Cameroon, a meeting between the European Union, the world‘s leading importer of cocoa beans, and the main producing countries, Cameroon, Ghana and Ivory Coast, who discuss various topics related to the cocoa industry. In particular, the fifth edition of the Cocoa Talks focuses its attention on the need to eradicate child labor.

Yaoundé’s Cocoa Talks also focus on decent incomes for cocoa producers and monitoring sustainability and traceability standards. Cameroon and the other producing countries have made achieving these goals one of their priorities. [da Redazione InfoAfrica]

