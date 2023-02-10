JD Yunyanxi will launch the industrial version of ChatGPT: ChatJD and announce the “125” plan for landing applicationsFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Jin Zhigang) JD Cloud announced today that its Yanxi artificial intelligence application platform will integrate past industrial practice and technology accumulation, launch the industrial version of ChatGPT: ChatJD, and announce the “125” plan of ChatJD’s landing application roadmap, based on industry The power of AI accelerates the development and implementation of China‘s artificial intelligence technology and promotes the development of the real economy.

Caption: ChatJD and “125” plan road map provided by interviewees (the same below)

As a milestone development of artificial intelligence technology, ChatGPT quickly sparked heated discussions from all walks of life with its amazing performance. The GPT pre-training model optimizes the technical route of natural language processing and becomes a new innovative paradigm in the field of intelligent dialogue. ChatGPT through the innovation of algorithms, especially the innovative introduction of RLHF (human feedback reinforcement learning), makes it show a super high fluency, reaching an amazing dialogue level, and can quickly realize text generation, code generation, and translation of documents , business copywriting and a series of common dialogue output tasks.

As a dialogue system of the bottom layer, ChatGPT has demonstrated strong capabilities in terms of versatility, but there are still some shortcomings in terms of loyalty, credibility, and accuracy, mainly due to the lack of vertical industry knowledge and fields in the middle layer Knowledge is difficult to be widely implemented in the real application layer. Based on the needs of the industry, JD Cloud’s Yanxi artificial intelligence application platform will launch ChatJD, positioning it as the industrial version of ChatGPT, aiming to create an industrial version of general ChatGPT with advantages, high frequency, and just-needed needs. ChatJD will quickly reach the standards for landing applications through deep cultivation in vertical industries, and will continue to promote the generalization between different industries to form more general-purpose industrial versions of ChatGPT and build a flywheel of data and models to subdivide, real, and professional scenarios Improve the platform capabilities day by day, and finally feed back and improve the industrial application capabilities of the general ChatGPT.

ChatJD will use the “125” plan as a roadmap for landing applications, including one platform, two fields, and five applications. 1 platform: ChatJD intelligent human-computer dialogue platform, that is, a dialogue platform for understanding and generating tasks in natural language processing, with an estimated parameter volume of hundreds of billions. 2 fields: retail and finance. Thanks to JD Cloud’s more than 10 years of deep cultivation and accumulation of real scenarios in the retail and financial fields, it has a 4-layer knowledge system, more than 40 independent subsystems, more than 3,000 intents, and 30 million high-level Quality question and answer knowledge points, e-commerce knowledge map covering more than 10 million self-operated products, more vertical and focused. 5 applications: content generation, man-machine dialogue, user intent understanding, information extraction, emotion classification, covering the most reused application scenarios in the retail and financial industries, in customer consultation and service, marketing copy generation, product summary generation, e-commerce Fields such as live broadcast, digital human, research report generation, and financial analysis will play a wide range of landing values.

At present, JD Cloud has accumulated rich industrial achievements in the field of intelligent human-computer dialogue. In the direction of general-purpose Chat AI, JD Cloud has a series of products and solutions including JD Intelligent Customer Service System, JD Xiaozhi Platform Merchant Service System, Intelligent Financial Service Brain, Intelligent Government Hotline, Yanxi Smart Outbound Call, Yanxi Digital Human, etc. Extensively serving more than 580 million end users and 178,000 JD third-party merchants, deeply coupled with retail, finance, government affairs, transportation and other industry scenarios, helping to intelligentize government service hotlines in Datong in Shanxi, Baoding in Hebei, Dongguan in Guangdong, and Tongzhou in Beijing Upgraded and jointly launched with Jiangnan Rural Commercial Bank the first VTM digital employee in China who can independently handle real bank transactions throughout the whole process, and smart service applications have blossomed in many places.

In terms of text generation, the product copy generated based on the self-developed field model K-PLUG has covered 3,000+ categories on JD.com, generating a total of 3 billion words and bringing in more than 300 million GMV. In the direction of voice generation, customized high-quality timbres only need 30 minutes of training data, and small-sample personalized timbre clones only need 10 sentences of training samples, covering more than 600 timbres. In the direction of dialogue generation, a new method of discourse power decision-making with interpretable multi-hop reasoning, numerical reasoning and colloquial expression in high-noise scenes was introduced. The related technology ranked first in four international dialogue reasoning AI competitions such as WikiHop. In the direction of digital human generation, it currently has three types of digital human synthesis technologies: 2D twinning, 3D realism and 3D cartoon, which are self-developed, and have been broadcast in more than 4,000 brand live broadcast rooms.