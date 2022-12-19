Home Business Campania, the Regional Council for the simplification of the Bcc
Business

Campania, the Regional Council for the simplification of the Bcc

by admin
Campania, the Regional Council for the simplification of the Bcc

The Regional Council of Campania alongside cooperative credit. It unanimously approved an agenda which commits the Council to take sides in turn alongside the cooperative credit to support local roots and the simplification of the relative regulations. Today, European legislation considers them belonging to a larger group and therefore provides for heavy regulatory consequences. Before Campania, Lombardy also assumed a similar position.

«A special role recognized for the CCBs»

The president of the Federation of Community Banks Campania Calabria, Amedeo Manzo appreciated the provision of the Campania Regional Council: «The group leaders of the Campania Regional Council have approved an agenda regarding the specific role in promoting local development of community banks cooperative credit as local financial institutions inspired by mutualistic principles and values. Our thanks go to all the political forces for this initiative which goes in the direction of support for the Campania region, the economic fabric and all citizens”.

The presence in Campania

There are 11 cooperative credit banks that have their registered office in the Campania region with 153 branches and 329 ATMs spread throughout the territory with a presence in 112 municipalities, in 56 of which they are the only bank present. They represent – ​​this is Manzo’s thesis – «a bank model attentive to social profitability, maintaining local presence at the service of customers even in the last few years of difficult economic conditions, with an active role in favor of the development of local economies, inclusion, promotion of stability and competition’. «Mutual finance – adds Manzo – reinvests the savings in the territory where they were collected since 95% of the loans must be disbursed in the area of ​​competence; furthermore, due to their vocation as institutions in close contact with local communities, cooperative credit banks can play a privileged role of connection with the territories for particularly important activities such as access to social housing, credit for small businesses, support for energy communities, enhancement of small villages in inland areas». Manzo also recalls that the CCBs of the South supported the financing of the real economy both during the period of the double-dip recession between 2008 and 2013, and in the following years marked by the serious pandemic emergency.

See also  Val Borbera rises on the ordinance against swine fever: "Yet another tile on our territory"

Simplification is needed

A document from the CCBs then explains how necessary a change in regulation is. «The operational potential of the BCCs – we read – are negatively limited by a regime of hyper-bureaucratic controls that is completely inconsistent with the characteristics of this peculiar figure of mutual and proximity institutions. These limitations derive from European legislation which imposes completely inappropriate bureaucratic obligations for banks of a similar size and related operational characteristics; these critical issues would not arise if the CBs themselves were not currently qualified by the supervisory rules and practices of the banking union as significant banks, or significant in terms of risk, due to an illogical regulation envisaged by the European Central Bank according to which even the less significant banks, ie with an asset of less than 30 billion euro, such as all the Italian BCCs, which are part of a significant banking group, are in turn classified individually as significant banks. This illogical provision implies that the legal regime of the single bank does not derive, as it would be right, from its characteristic subjective dimensions but from belonging to a larger group with heavy consequences of a supervisory regulatory nature in terms of regulatory, administrative, informational and of capital requirements”.

You may also like

Intermarket analysis and opportunities with certificates

Over 4,300 stocks in the two markets fell!The...

Landini to Pope Francis: “Today we are poor...

Co-branded “Three-Body” animation “New Benchmark of Performance Aesthetics”...

Sesa: Outlook and guidance confirmed after 1st half...

Samsung Galaxy S23 exposure: little change or equipped...

Francesco Ventura Costruzioni Ferroviarie joins the Salcef group

The chairman of this petrochemical listed company was...

Is the maneuver late? Here’s what the government...

Honor 80 GT officially announced that it will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy