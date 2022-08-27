Listen to the audio version of the article

IThe paradox served. In the summer of record demand for campers and vans (the smallest and most manageable vans), sought after to satisfy the (increased) desire for outdoor holidays, the made in Italy production has jammed due to the lack of a fundamental component , the chassis chassis on which the “traveling house” is mounted.

The suppliers – first of all Stellantis and Ford – deliver slowly due to the lack of the microchips that operate the electronic part. And so the manufacturers of campers, from Laika to Mobilvetta, from Giottiline to Elnagh, from Rimor to Mc Louis – 90% concentrated in Tuscany between Florence and Siena – in this sunny August were forced to close their businesses for at least three weeks, despite having a swollen order book. Without the chassis, it is impossible to keep production going. Upon reopening after the holidays, the hope is that deliveries will resume normal pace. Even if for now prudence reigns.

A very complex supply chain

«In many realities the request for layoffs is open for the last week of August and the first week of September – announces Iuri Campofiloni, Fiom-Cgil Tuscany Camperistica manager -. It is a very complicated phase to manage, both on the trade union and entrepreneurial front. If we consider that a camper is made up of 3,500-4,000 components made by external suppliers, from home automation to lights, from household appliances to windows, it becomes difficult to organize a supply chain like this ».

At Laika in San Casciano Val di Pesa, the third production line, that of vans, inaugurated less than a year ago, will stand still until the end of September due to lack of looms: “We will activate the redundancy fund – explains the managing director André Miethe – order book is good but loom supplies are not. We hope that in October we can resume work, and we hope that at the latest in January 2023 we will return to normal ”. In the last fiscal year Laika produced 4,300 vehicles, with a production decrease of about 10% and a growing turnover due to the increase in prices and the shift to higher targets.

Producers Association: “We are missing an opportunity”

But the inability to cope with orders is a burning wound. “We are missing an incredible opportunity – explains Simone Niccolai, president of the Motorhome Manufacturers Association (Apc) and CEO of Luano Camp in Poggibonsi (130 million turnover in 2022, + 14%) – because with Covid many people have approached the world of the camper and all the companies have a well-fed order book which unfortunately are unable to fulfill due to lack of materials ». Compared to previous months (see The sun 24 hours of 7 September 2021) the criticalities have eased on wood, glass, household appliances and remain heavy especially on the chassis.