Can you inherit a parent’s pension? Special conditions are needed but it is possible

Many are wondering if one can inherit a parent’s pension and in fact it is so under particular conditions. So there is not only the reversibility in the event of the death of a spouse. It is in fact possible to pass the allowance on to one’s children through the so-called indirect pension.

Can you inherit a parent’s pension? Yes with the indirect pension

This is recognized in the event of the death of a person who does not qualify for retirement but is regularly insured by INPS or other professional life insurance funds. One of the necessary conditions to receive it, however, is that there has been a regular payment of contributions. There indirect pension compared to the survivor’s one, it is paid to the surviving family members of the deceased insured who have not yet matured the requisites to leave the world of work. However, the deceased must have accrued at least 15 years of contributions, of which at least 3 years in the last 5 years preceding the date of death. The question for the indirect pension it must be presented within a maximum of 10 years from the time of the insured’s death.

Pension reversibility: how it works

The survivor’s pension instead it is recognized by the INPS to the surviving family members of a deceased insured person who was already retired. Specifically we speak of the spouse, children, parents, brothers and sisters. The amount varies depending on different items. For example, if the surviving spouse has no children, he is entitled to the 60% Of survivor’s pension but if there are 2 or more children it reaches the 100%. If then the beneficiaries of the provision have their own income, the allowance is reduced proportionally.

