Canalis, jumpsuit with cut under the bust (Photo). Stars in the Ring: “Las Vegas Event”

Elisabetta Canalis, star at Pitti Uomo in Florence (Instagram littlecrumb_)

Elisabetta Canalis in the ring: ‘Las Vegas style’ kickboxing show

Elisabetta Canalis will enter the ring at the Reggia di Venaria on the outskirts of Turin in an event that is defined as “Las Vegas style”. It promises to be a big one show di kickboxing on June 24 with the match that will see the Sardinian showgirl engaged against Angelica Donati on the distance of 3 rounds from one and a half minutes each in a fight with the rules of the stile kick light (punches above the belt, kicks to the whole body but without sinking the blows at full power because the knock out is not foreseen. The two athletes will wear helmet and shin guards).

Not just Canalis. Indeed, great technical importance for the other scheduled matches. In the most important fight, the Wako-Pro Bantamweight World Champion Luca Cecchetti he will defend the title against the French champion Franck Giovanni Gross on the distance of 5 rounds of 3 minutes each with the rules of the K-1 style: punches, kicks and knees. The popular influencer Alice De Bortoli will present the event alongside Valerio Lamanna, the voice of ring sports in Italy.



Elisabetta Canalis against Rachele Muratori in the ring of the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale a year ago

Waiting to see her in the Kickboxing ring, Elisabetta Canalis left everyone breathless at the Florence fashion show (Pitti Uomo), where she showed off a very sensual jumpsuit with exposed underboob. The total black jumpsuit with cut out details under the breast of the ex tissue makes her millions of fans dream. And speaking of dreams, Eli herself, documenting her trip to the Tuscan capital on her social networks, joked: “And at the stroke of midnight the spell will vanish and you will find yourself on the Florence-Milan train”. Next stop Reggia di Veneria, the conquest of Turin.

