The owner of the land in Bistrica about the coal mine Info

Božo Marić, a resident of the Prijedor settlement of Bistrica, who is the owner of the land where exploration for a lignite mine is planned, says that today’s protest rally in this local community against coal exploitation was organized by the opposition, not the locals.

“Today’s gathering in Bistrica is political and there were at least Bistrica locals who will benefit from the mine, not harm it,” said Marić Srna.

He says that he received all the necessary documentation for the research while Marko Pavić was the mayor of Prijedor, who was a participant in the protest march today.

“Pavić sold all his property in Bistrica earlier and now he wants to become politically active again. Today at that gathering there were the fewest residents of Bistrica, and there were more from the surrounding towns and Prijedor and Banja Luka because politics brought them,” he claims. Marić.

When it comes to research on that site, Marić says that everything is done in accordance with the regulations.

“There was no coal mining at all, but there was a landslide in one place due to heavy rainfall, so it had to be repaired,” said Marić.

He says that it is not clear to him why anyone is protesting now because, as he states, it will be an open pit mine and it has been established that there will be no pollution or damage to the locals.

We remind you that the residents of the Bistrica local community in Prijedor organized a protest walk today against the exploitation of coal in the area of ​​this local community.

