Home » The owner of the land in Bistrica about the coal mine Info
World

The owner of the land in Bistrica about the coal mine Info

by admin
The owner of the land in Bistrica about the coal mine Info

Božo Marić, a resident of the Prijedor settlement of Bistrica, who is the owner of the land where exploration for a lignite mine is planned, says that today’s protest rally in this local community against coal exploitation was organized by the opposition, not the locals.

Source: Roe

“Today’s gathering in Bistrica is political and there were at least Bistrica locals who will benefit from the mine, not harm it,” said Marić Srna.

He says that he received all the necessary documentation for the research while Marko Pavić was the mayor of Prijedor, who was a participant in the protest march today.

“Pavić sold all his property in Bistrica earlier and now he wants to become politically active again. Today at that gathering there were the fewest residents of Bistrica, and there were more from the surrounding towns and Prijedor and Banja Luka because politics brought them,” he claims. Marić.

When it comes to research on that site, Marić says that everything is done in accordance with the regulations.

“There was no coal mining at all, but there was a landslide in one place due to heavy rainfall, so it had to be repaired,” said Marić.

He says that it is not clear to him why anyone is protesting now because, as he states, it will be an open pit mine and it has been established that there will be no pollution or damage to the locals.

We remind you that the residents of the Bistrica local community in Prijedor organized a protest walk today against the exploitation of coal in the area of ​​this local community.

See also  Afghanistan, the first repatriates to Rome: "Thousands risk their lives, the Taliban are looking for our colleagues house by house"

Source: Srna/Snežana Tasić

(Srna)

You may also like

Austria, an Islamist attack on Vienna Pride foiled

Novak mĐoković accepted Ibrahimović’s challenge for padel |...

Suzana Mančić admitted that she cheated on men...

How to repel mosquitoes 7 natural ways |...

More than half of Americans support pardoning Trump...

Palermo, boss of the 3 tons of drugs:...

Schlein makes the fortune of the center-right, razored...

Daily horoscope for June 19, 2023 | Magazine...

surprises, trials and flash televoting

What happened to the woman who came to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy