The growth is one percent. Apple and Samsung in particular are increasing their sales figures. In relation to calendar year 2022, however, the market will shrink by 5 percent.

The market for tablets is in the fourth quarter – contrary to the downward trends for PCs and smartphones – slightly grown. according to the latest figures from Canalys the manufacturers delivered 42.3 million units worldwide, one percent more than a year ago.

However, the positive development in the December quarter was not able to compensate for the losses of the previous quarters. Compared to 2021, sales of tablets fell by 5 percent to 150.8 million units.

Apple benefits from new iPads

Apple secured a 46 percent market share in the fourth quarter. The company also increased its iPad-Sales to 19 million units. According to the market researchers, among other things, the introduction of new iPads with M2 processors boosted demand.

Samsung improved its tablet sales by 10 percent to 7.6 million units, giving the Korean company an 18 percent market share. Amazon brought it, however, to only 3.5 million units, 10 percent less than in the same period last year. Even bigger losses had to be made Lenovo and Huawei accept, whose sales collapsed by 51 and 36 percent respectively.

Sales remain above pre-pandemic levels

“Demand for tablets has remained healthy despite deteriorating economic conditions,” said Himani Mukka, an analyst at Canalys. “Market leader Apple contributed to the overall growth with the introduction of new premium products, showing that customers are responding positively to compelling innovations in this area. Significant discounts and promotions from manufacturers and retailers during the holiday season also helped stimulate demand as consumers looked to stretch their budgets.”

However, companies and authorities have cut their budgets and put their plans for digital transformation – and thus also for the purchase of new tablets – at least in part on hold. Overall, however, sales figures are still above the level before the corona pandemic. “The opportunities for future growth remain intact,” added Mukka.