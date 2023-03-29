How to cancel your ING account. picture alliance

Do you have an ING account but want to cancel it? We’ll show you step by step how to do it. Although there is no notice period, you still have to consider a few things. For example, if you also have a fixed-term deposit or a deposit with the ING, you must close them before you cancel your account.

ING, formerly known as ING-Diba, has more than nine million customers in Germany. It advertises a free current account for customers who deposit at least 700 euros per month or are younger than 28 years.

Opening an account at the bank is usually quick and easy. Deleting the account in turn can seem a bit difficult at first glance. But in most cases this can be done with just a few clicks. You can find out how here.

Cancel an ING account: step by step

Log into your online banking account Now go to the account you want to delete Then click on “Delete Account” under the “More” tab Now you can choose whether you want to delete your account on a desired date or immediately. You also have to provide a bank account to which the remaining money should be transferred or from which outstanding amounts should be debited. You then have to click on “Confirm deletion” and confirm using the usual release procedure.

You should note that

Basically, it is possible to close a checking account at any time, there is no deadline. The only exception: You still have a fixed deposit with the ING or a deposit. With fixed-term deposits, the checking account remains in place until the fixed-term deposit expires and is only terminated afterwards. The deposit must also be closed before the current account.

If you have opened a joint account with ING, both account holders must sign an application confirming the deletion. You then have to send the application to the ING. You can find the application here.

Last but not least, you should note that if you delete your ING current account, you will no longer have access to your post box. You should therefore download and save important documents from online banking in advance.

