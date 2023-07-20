Home » Cannarsa appointed CEO of Sose
Business

Cannarsa appointed CEO of Sose

by admin
Cannarsa appointed CEO of Sose

Sose, appointed the new managing director Cristiano Cannarsa

The board of directors of Never he nominated Christian Cannarsa new CEO of the company. A note from Sose (rpt. of Sose) announces it.

With the appointment of Cannarsawho, a note recalls, “has been at the top of Consip for the last 6 years and currently holds the position of managing director of Sogei which he had already led from 2011 to 2017” means “strengthen the synergistic commitment between the two MEF subsidiaries with a view to making the process of modernization and evolution of the country system more efficient”.

Sose, methodological partner of the financial administrationcollaborates with Sogei in the field of corporate taxation for the creation of the ISA – Synthetic Reliability Indices and, in the field of public finance, and is involved in the determination of the Standard Needs and in the definition of the service Objectives and of the LEP – Essential levels of performance in implementation of fiscal federalism.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  CITIC Securities: The long-term growth logic of the data center industry chain does not change, and it has a high mid-to-long-term configuration value

You may also like

British CPI Surges 7.9% YoY, Highlighting Ongoing Inflation...

Extremely expensive: This is how much it costs...

Increased investment costs – interest rate hikes hit...

Oil Prices Stall as Sluggish US Demand and...

Trump collects indictments

Peter Altmaier on Robert Habeck, Industrial Policy and...

Modasa’s ETitán: Peru’s First 100% Electric Bus Paves...

Patrick Zaki is free: “Now I think about...

The Bank of England’s Future Interest Rate Hikes:...

Europe’s energy startups raise 380 million euros in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy