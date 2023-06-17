Cao Jiguang, China Academy of Information and Communications Technology: Promote the integration and innovation of new technologies such as 5G and industrial control systems to help build a manufacturing power

In the past three years since the implementation of the “5G+Industrial Internet” 512 project promotion plan, the application of 5G and industrial integration has achieved remarkable results. The development of my country’s “5G+Industrial Internet” is accelerating from initial exploration to intensive cultivation. In the new development period, promoting 5G fully connected factories has become a key direction for the in-depth development of “5G+Industrial Internet”.

During the 2023 Industrial Internet Conference, Cao Jiguang, deputy director of the Institute of Technology and Standards of the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, introduced the development of 5G fully connected factories and how the Industrial Internet can empower economic and social development in an interview with C114 and other media. It is pointed out that my country should promote the deepening and expansion of the application of new generation information technology from the peripheral auxiliary links of production to the core control links, and promote the integration and innovation of new technologies such as 5G and industrial control systems.

Cao Jiguang said that the 5G fully connected factory is the key task of the “5G+Industrial Internet” work. The 5G fully connected factory can empower the digital transformation of enterprises in four aspects: “network construction”, “networking”, “network use” and “network protection”.

From the perspective of “network construction”, accelerate the construction of new industrial network facilities such as 5G networks, time-sensitive networks, and edge computing, accelerate the wireless, flat, and integrated networks of enterprises, and make full use of the “one network to the end” network of 5G networks Ability to promote network interoperability in corporate offices, production management, monitoring and early warning, industrial control, and the Internet of Things.

From the perspective of “networking”, fully activate the industrial data accumulated in various industrial links and equipment, maximize the value of industrial data, and provide a basis for refined management and precise decision-making of enterprises.

From the perspective of “using the network”, enterprises are rapidly popularizing the typical application scenarios of “5G + Industrial Internet” according to the characteristics of their industry and the urgent problems in production, operation and management. Gradually deepen the industrial automation control scene, and help the production line to become flexible and intelligent.

From the perspective of “network protection”, build a multi-level network security protection system for industrial enterprises.

The Industrial Internet is the key base for the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, and the strategic foundation for emerging industrialization. So how does the Industrial Internet empower economic and social development?

Cao Jiguang pointed out: to promote the development of the industrial Internet, first, we can build a standardized new industrial network infrastructure, accelerate the wireless, flat, and integrated network within the enterprise, and improve the comprehensive interconnection of all production factors. The second is to promote the collection, sharing and application of industrial data, promote collaborative manufacturing and supply chain optimization, realize efficient collaborative innovation driven by data, and play the role of data elements. The third is to promote the reengineering of industrial processes and accelerate the innovation of production methods and organizational methods. Fourth, it can give birth to new technologies, new products, and new solutions, which is conducive to breaking the relatively closed industrial system currently controlled by industrial giants, and is conducive to independent innovation and latecomer catch-up.

Regarding the future research and innovation direction of my country’s industrial Internet, Cao Jiguang believes that in the next step, my country should promote the deepening and expansion of the new generation of information technology applications from the peripheral auxiliary links of production to the core control links, accelerate the innovation and development of new intelligent industrial control, and use 5G- A’s technological leadership, by promoting the integration and innovation of new technologies such as 5G and industrial control systems, opens up new paths and new spaces for industrial control development, and helps build a manufacturing power.