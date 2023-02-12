Home Business Car circle beauty test 2023 new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i: 1 tank of fuel spans 8 provinces, 1300km, fuel consumption 3.49L/100km–fast technology–technology changes the future
Car circle beauty test 2023 new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i: 1 tank of fuel spans 8 provinces, 1300km, fuel consumption 3.49L/100km

Car circle beauty test 2023 new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i: 1 tank of fuel spans 8 provinces, 1300km, fuel consumption 3.49L/100km–fast technology–technology changes the future

Car rim beauty test 2023 new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i: 1 tank of fuel across 8 provinces 1300km, fuel consumption 3.49L/100km

2023-02-12 13:36:03 Source: Fast Technology Author: Wan Nan Editor: Wan Nan Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

A few days ago, the 2023 new BYD Qin PLUS DM-i (Championship Edition) was launched, and the starting price was lowered to 99,800 yuan. Green card, plug-in hybrid, less than 100,000, DLink 4.0 system, and a comprehensive battery life of 1245km… With so many buffs stacked, it is no wonder that many people say that it is expected to bring a fatal blow to the joint venture compact family sedan, especially the “three big moms on the road”. hit.

According to the official video shared by BYD, during the Spring Festival this year, beautiful car critic Chu Xiaomin was invited to drive the 2023 BYD Qin PLUS DM-i Champion Edition and successfully challenged to cross eight provinces with a tank of fuel.

This time, the car set off from Beijing with full fuel and electricity, passed Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and finally arrived in Shanghai. The whole journey was 1350 kilometers and lasted 3 days.

Among them, on the first day, from Beijing to Jinan, Shandong, I ran 392 kilometers, and the comprehensive fuel consumption was only 3.2L/100km. At this time, the remaining power was 24%, and the remaining battery life was 983 kilometers.

When I finally arrived in Shanghai to complete the challenge, I walked 1334.6 kilometers. The final fuel volume was 42.53 liters, and the fuel consumption per 100 kilometers was 3.49 liters.

