Car companies compete for comprehensive strength, new energy vehicles occupy “half of the country” of new cars participating in the exhibition – Auto Times – Market Information Network

Car companies compete for comprehensive strength, new energy vehicles account for “half of the new cars” at the exhibition

“The booths related to new energy vehicles are very popular. The booths of ‘new car manufacturers’ such as GAC Aian, BYD, Ideal, and Xiaopeng are crowded. It is not easy to take some photos.” April 18, 2023 At the 2023 Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (referred to as “2023 Shanghai Auto Show”), a car live broadcast expert said so.

Many car companies deploy in the field of energy ecology

This year’s Shanghai Auto Show, new energy vehicles are the absolute protagonists, occupying “half of the country” of new cars on display. According to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, sales of new energy vehicles reached 1.586 million in the first quarter of this year, with a market share of 26.1%.

At the auto show, major new energy car companies not only brought a variety of new models, but also fully demonstrated their comprehensive strengths. As the development of new energy vehicles enters the second half, for car companies, the future is not just a competition of a single link, but a competition of the comprehensive strength of the whole system, all elements, and the whole industry chain.

On the first day of the auto show, GAC Aion released two major action plans of “fast power supply + V2G”, opening up the further layout of the energy network. It is understood that GAC Group will increase investment in the field of energy ecology, and establish a vertically integrated new energy industry of “lithium mine + basic lithium battery raw material production + battery production + energy storage and charging and swapping services + battery leasing + battery recycling and utilization” chain layout.

Since 2022, GAC Group has made frequent moves in the field of energy ecology. First, it will spend nearly 5 billion yuan to build a charging and swapping energy storage ecosystem, invest 2.16 billion yuan to achieve self-production of electric drives, and then invest more than 10 billion yuan to establish an independent battery project , a total investment of 3.69 billion yuan to build a battery production base project, etc., and actively deploy upstream mineral resources.

“Energy ecological layout is a new important growth point of the trillion yuan GAC blueprint. The cost of power batteries currently accounts for a relatively high proportion of the cost of electric vehicles, prompting car companies to invest in upstream raw materials and extend to the front end of the industrial chain. GAC Group will focus on building The three major ecologies of ‘energy technology ecological carrier’, ‘industrial chain ecological carrier’ and ‘industrial cluster ecological carrier’ have seized the high ground of smart new energy vehicles.” Feng Xingya, general manager of GAC Group, said in an interview with a reporter from Securities Daily at the Shanghai Auto Show.

BYD is also the “leader” in the energy ecological layout of the entire industry chain. It is reported that BYD vertically integrates supply chain links such as lithium mines, batteries, motors, electronic controls, semiconductors, molds, parts and accessories, lighting, and automotive intelligence. In addition, BYD has a layout in the upstream rare earth, electronic components, photovoltaics, energy storage, new materials and other fields.

Jianghuai Automobile also publicly stated that the company intends to jointly invest in the establishment of a joint venture company with Fudi Battery, Zhechu Energy, and Ankai Bus. The joint venture company will build a new energy power battery production plant and carry out new energy power battery production projects.

At present, the competition in the new energy automobile industry is becoming more and more fierce, and it has become an industry consensus to improve the independent control ability of the automobile industry chain. “Under the new energy system, the characteristics of ‘the complete vehicle is king’ will be further reflected. The complete vehicle enterprises must strive to be the ‘chain leader’ of the industrial chain, and after integrating key industrial chains, manage their own energy ecosystem well.” National Passenger Cui Dongshu, secretary-general of the Automobile Market Information Association, believes that.

“Architecture-style car building” has become a key word

On April 18, BYD brought three major brands including BYD, Tenza and Yangwang to the auto show. The models covered the price range from 100,000 yuan to 1 million yuan, and various market segments from sedans to SUVs. It is reported that BYD’s continuous introduction of new products is inseparable from its deep control of the new energy vehicle industry chain. Take the look-up architecture unveiled at this press conference as an example, the U8 and U9 models are both products born under the look-up architecture. This is an exclusive high-end new energy vehicle architecture, covering six core technologies: Yisifang, cloud car, blade battery, super body, smart cockpit, smart driving assistance, respectively involving motor control, body control system, battery and other key links .

In addition, Xiaopeng Motors brought the “Fuyao” architecture at the auto show, and released the first new model under this architecture, the Xiaopeng G6, which is positioned as a pure electric medium-sized SUV. He Xiaopeng, chairman of Xpeng Motors, revealed, “Xpeng Motors currently has 10 models under research and development. Based on the ‘Fuyao’ architecture, the development cycle of Xpeng Motors’ new models will be shortened by 20%, and the commonality rate of parts and components will reach up to 80%. The generalization rate exceeds 80%.”

The traditional self-owned brand Hongqi has brought the electric platform HME and intelligent platform HIS under the “flag” high-end electric intelligent super architecture FMEs. Based on the support of the architecture, Hongqi New Energy will launch 15 new energy smart products frequently and intensively, covering all market segments of A, B, C, and D-class cars, SUVs, and MPVs.

GAC Aian’s Hyper GT was also exhibited at this auto show. This model is built on the GAC AEP3.0 platform and adopts the new generation of GAC Esafety’s “Protoss Architecture” multi-integrated intelligent perception system. It is positioned as a pure electric mid-to-large sedan.

“Car architecture can freely combine a series of high-value and gradient modules, such as body modules, drive modules, intelligent modules, etc., so as to produce a variety of models to meet the personalized and differentiated needs of users. At the same time, benefit Due to the structure of the car, the car manufacturing process is further simplified and the cost is reduced accordingly, which is a win-win situation for car manufacturers and consumers. In the future, leading car companies will increase investment in research and development in this area.” Relevant analysts in the automotive industry at China Merchants Securities told Reporter said. (Our reporter Li Wenshan Li Yucheng)

