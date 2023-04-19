Phenomenon Carvajal: Suddenly there again during the hot phase

AnalyseAfter a more than mixed season, Daniel Carvajal is suddenly there in time for the hot phase of the season – once again. On the international stage in particular, the Spaniard is in top form and is reminiscent of old times. There is still a need for the right-back position for the coming season.

Carvajal experiences its third spring

As a Real Madrid supporter, you are quite used to the fact that your own team often shows two different faces in the league and Champions League – especially in the last, decisive third of the season. Nonetheless, the multitude of madridistas may have rubbed their eyes a little in recent games as they saw their right-back suddenly blossoming again on the international stage: Daniel Carvajal seems – like last year – to be in top form right on time for the hot phase of the season and to build on his best times.

Against Liverpool (5:2 and 1:0) in both games with an extremely solid but lackluster performance (each REAL TOTAL-Note 3), the right-back turned up the heat both in the intoxicating 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Copa and in the first leg against Chelsea (2-0) and was one of the best players on the field in both games (each REAL TOTAL– Note 2). And in the second leg at Stamford Bridge, the 31-year-old again showed a convincing performance, liked as a resolute tackler, tireless driver and, in cooperation with Rodrygo, caused numerous dangerous attacks on the right side.

It almost seems as if the Canterano needs the special pressure of the big stage and the final, decisive phase of the season. Real’s right-back already needed a long run-up last season and, after what was actually a weak season, made a phenomenal final spurt with particularly great performances in the premier class. History repeats itself – and Carvajal experiences its third spring.

More offensive variability and defensive stability

And that form high should not have come a week later. The physical presence and dynamism of a fit Carvajal is noticeably good for Los Blancos’ game – especially on offense, where there was a noticeable lack of appropriate support for the right winger for much of the season. With his tireless deep runs and (finally again) dangerous crosses, the Spanish international brings much-needed depth and more variability to the Whites’ game. He started the 1-0 win against Chelsea with an outstanding cross, while in the second leg he was particularly impressive as a passer and with intelligent runs. But the 31-year-old is also much more stable defensively than in the first part of the season. The performance in the Copa deserves special mention here, where he particularly impressed with an extremely strong defensive performance.

The need for a right-back position remains

And yet: Despite all the joy about Carvajal’s renewed form high, those responsible should not overlook the need for reinforcements in the right-back position. So you were a little dazzled by the strong final sprint of Real’s number 2 last season and relied too much on him being able to keep that level constant in the final phase. However, it was shown again that Carvajal’s susceptibility to injury is a limiting factor and that the Canerano is simply no longer physically at the level of previous years. A reinforcement in this position for the coming season – as well as on the left side of defense – should be at the top of the priority list.

more on the subject How the full-back position became a problem area.

But that’s still a thing of the future at the moment. It is important that “Daniel Gyro Gearloose” can preserve the current form for the final sprint. Because in this condition, the Canterano is definitely an (unexpected) X-factor in the renewed fight for the Champions League crown. Once again.

