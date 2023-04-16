Home » Car crashes into a tram, fractured rib for Ciro Immobile
Business

Car crashes into a tram, fractured rib for Ciro Immobile

Car crashes into a tram, fractured rib for Ciro Immobile

Car accident for Ciro Immobile, near tragedy in Rome

Accident for Ciro Immobile in Rome

The Lazio medical staff announces that today, following a road accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile reported a "distortion trauma of the spine and compound fracture of the right XI rib". Conditions are good at the moment. The footballer remains under observation in the emergency medicine department directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Agostino Gemelli IRCCS University Hospital in Rome.

